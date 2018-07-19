Hilarious little kid pranks stranger from AT&T store display phone, becomes internet hero.

Not all heroes wear capes. In fact, some heroes are too little to pull off a full-grown cape, so they just wear t-shirts and call it a day. When our young protagonist found himself in an AT&T store, he did what all heroes would do - he pranked someone on the display phone.

The world wasn't beholden to his trolling beauty until Demi Lomelli found the text exchange at the AT&T store and shared it with her Twitter followers.

I was in AT&T today and this was on the display phone...😂😂😂💀💀 pic.twitter.com/1H1tTOD0ve — Demi Lomeli (@demii_7) July 16, 2018

It all starts out with the stranger getting utterly confused by text messages sent from an AT&T email address.

But then it quickly escalates into hilarious selfies and the kid full-on roasting the adult on the other end.