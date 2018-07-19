Hilarious little kid pranks stranger from AT&T store display phone, becomes internet hero.

Not all heroes wear capes. In fact, some heroes are too little to pull off a full-grown cape, so they just wear t-shirts and call it a day. When our young protagonist found himself in an AT&T store, he did what all heroes would do - he pranked someone on the display phone.
The world wasn't beholden to his trolling beauty until Demi Lomelli found the text exchange at the AT&T store and shared it with her Twitter followers.
It all starts out with the stranger getting utterly confused by text messages sent from an AT&T email address.
But then it quickly escalates into hilarious selfies and the kid full-on roasting the adult on the other end.
His selfie game is next level, especially the one where he's partially jumping with his mouth open, and he spared no bloodshed when it came to his roast jokes.
Eventually, the person on the receiving end had to truly tow a line, although it seems they were enjoying the free show.
His mic drop at the end truly ties it all together. Although I hope he does keep going to school since he looks like he's roughly 8 or 9 years old.
People on Twitter were fully cracking up at the exchange.
Sometimes our viral internet heroes pop up in the most unexpected places, like the AT&T store.