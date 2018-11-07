People can't stop hilariously photoshopping CNN's graphic of the Democrat and Republican agendas.

One of the biggest gifts the computer age has given us is the ability to create mass-photoshopped memes in a matter of minutes. One golden screenshot from a television broadcast can quickly serve as the inspiration for comedy gold, and that is truly the comfort we need in a depressing and overwhelming world.
So, when Jordan Uhl posted a blank version of a CNN graphic predicting the Democrat and Republican election day agendas, people on Twitter went wild with the photoshop jobs.
But really, let these give you a moment of laughter and respite as we anxiously wait for midterm election results.
The pop culture references are strong with this meme trend.
But also, painfully accurate visions of terror.
The Democrat agenda involves a lot more kissing!
While the Republican agenda references the Death Star.
We've got the many faces of Kanye.
But also, some straight up realism.
There's a Republican infinity of frustrating holidays.
Also, some sadly non-hyperbolic takes on genocide.
Then again, some necessary shade towards establishment Democrats.
Finally, our previously homophobic guns will get free and get gay.
No meme trend is complete without a proper Game of Thrones reference.