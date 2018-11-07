People can't stop hilariously photoshopping CNN's graphic of the Democrat and Republican agendas.

One of the biggest gifts the computer age has given us is the ability to create mass-photoshopped memes in a matter of minutes. One golden screenshot from a television broadcast can quickly serve as the inspiration for comedy gold, and that is truly the comfort we need in a depressing and overwhelming world.

So, when Jordan Uhl posted a blank version of a CNN graphic predicting the Democrat and Republican election day agendas, people on Twitter went wild with the photoshop jobs.

Let's have some fun. Send me your best ones. pic.twitter.com/El1g0kL7Vg — jordan (@JordanUhl) November 6, 2018

But really, let these give you a moment of laughter and respite as we anxiously wait for midterm election results.

The pop culture references are strong with this meme trend.