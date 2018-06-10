23 hilarious Pride tweets to make you laugh on the way to the parade.

In case you missed the memo, June is LGBTQ Pride Month! This of course means there are parades, parties, rallies and protests across the country both fight for, and celebrating LGBTQ rights.

​​​​​​​All month, people on Twitter have been celebrating Pride by sharing their coming out stories, the legacies of pioneering activists, and of course, the steps that still need to be made towards equality.

In true internet fashion, people have also been filling Twitter up with hilarious Pride-related tweets and memes.

Since we could all use a laugh this month, I have gathered 23 of the funniest Pride tweets for you to giggle at on your way to the parade.

1.

HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!! OKAY, GAYS, NOW LET’S GET IN FORMATION 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/YTZE0Bw8Lz — billy🥀 (@feminineking) June 1, 2018

2.