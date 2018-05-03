People are sharing hilarious stories of using the wrong word. You'll laugh into your fellatio sandwich.

Messing up a single word can change the entire direction of a conversation, and hoo boy, there are a LOT of ways that can pan out.

So, when the author, blogger and popular Twitter user Jenny Lawson shared a humorous anecdote about someone messing up words (in a very crucial way), the floodgates of the internet were opened.

Very frustrated lady next to me at Gamestop: "My son Kevin wants Fork Knife for his birthday but no place has it in stock."



me: I think it's Fortnite.



Her: No. It's definitely Fork Knife.



Sorry Kevin. I tried. — TheBloggess (@TheBloggess) May 1, 2018

As it turns out, the frustrated mother at Gamestop is far from alone in her occasional word jumble. We've all croaked a few times here or there, and if we're (un)lucky, our loved ones won't let us forget it.

I once had a student come to the library front desk and insist she needed "Communist Man Pesto" for a class. — Jen Conway (@LadyJenPool) May 1, 2018

I worked in a library and a patron wanted a copy of "Madame Ovary" — Tom Scarlett (@tomsca) May 1, 2018