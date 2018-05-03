People are sharing hilarious stories of using the wrong word. You'll laugh into your fellatio sandwich.

Messing up a single word can change the entire direction of a conversation, and hoo boy, there are a LOT of ways that can pan out.
So, when the author, blogger and popular Twitter user Jenny Lawson shared a humorous anecdote about someone messing up words (in a very crucial way), the floodgates of the internet were opened.
As it turns out, the frustrated mother at Gamestop is far from alone in her occasional word jumble. We've all croaked a few times here or there, and if we're (un)lucky, our loved ones won't let us forget it.
What is YOUR story of using the wrong word? Do you feel brave enough to share it with the wilderness of Twitter (or our Facebook page)?! Please, share your rich anecdotes, because the people (I) want to drink up your hilarious humiliation!