22 hilarious tweets about breaking up that will make you happy to be single.

Breaking up is the pits. Regardless of how necessary a split may be, cutting ties with a romantic partner is a dark world full of pain and withdrawal. Even the healthiest of breakups usually hurls us into a temporary spiral where the shades are drawn and shots of whiskey are abundant.

Of course, there is still plenty of absurdness to laugh about through all of the corrosive emotional turmoil. For that very reason, I've gathered 22 hilarious tweets about breakups that will make you very, very happy to be single. Even if you're currently in a loving relationship, these will give you some much needed chuckles of solidarity. I promise.

1.

WTF MY EX CAN FLY???? pic.twitter.com/Yfl326nDyz — dame (@nolifedaniel) September 16, 2014

2.