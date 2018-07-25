25 hilarious tweets about being a creep on social media that are too relatable.

Most social media platforms were (supposedly) invented so that we could network and connect with each other. However, most of us know the origin story of Facebook is much darker, pettier, and more sexist. Any platform launched by Harvard bros with the intent of rating their female classmates is bound to get creepy.
Whether it's a notification pressuring us to "add" someone we just met last night at a party, or the bizarre digital peer pressure to "wave" at someone, Facebook is nothing if not a space to explore our own lack of boundaries.
Unfortunately, the digital aptitude (and weird pressure) for cyberstalking is certainly not limited to Facebook, it's a cultural affliction that looms over all social media outlets.
As an outlet to explore the lack of boundaries in the digital age, Someecards runs the weekly Creep podcast where people share stories of their own creepy behaviors and habits.
In this episode, one guest shares about creating a fake Tinder profile to spy on an ex, while another reveals how she'll spies on the parents of her crushes.
This episode includes a tale of spying through a neighbor's window, collecting human teeth for a romantic partner, and stalking a hookup on Linkedin.
In this wild installment, one guest shares how she went undercover to meet Ryan Gosling and another shares tips for attracting adult friends on Instagram.
To add to our exploration of internet stalking, I have handpicked 25 delightful tweets about just how creepy social media is. Read at your own risk of feeling personally attacked.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
If you're looking for more relatable humor themed around the pervasive weirdness of social media and internet stalking in general, be sure to tune into more episodes of the Someecards Creep podcast.