25 hilarious tweets about dads that will make you want to call yours.

It's the weekend and we could all use a good laugh to sustain us as we press on towards Monday. Luckily for us, the internet is a vast ocean full of jokes just waiting for us. Since dads are one of the most classic subjects of humor, I thought I would hand-pick some of the best tweets about dads, by dads, and roasting dads for your lazy Sunday reading.

1.

[kids party]

"This bouncy castle is twice the price of last year"

Dad no

"That's.."

Please no dad

"..Inflation for you"

*kids start crying* — Jaz (@jazmasta) July 11, 2015

2.

doc: "your dad's been in a coma for 9 days, we're running out of ideas"

me: "let me try" [goes to adjust thermostat]

dad: [opens one eye] — k e i t h 🐤🥔 (@KeetPotato) July 13, 2015

3.