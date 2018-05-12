20 hilarious tweets about dating that make dying alone sound appealing.

Dating is a world of pain, but with it come a lot of hilarious observations and scenarios. More often than not, the rough times out in the dating world rack up a lot more stories than a healthy and consistent relationship. As with most relationship matters, people on Twitter are adept at summing up the hilarious and painful dating related feelings in a limited amount of characters.

If you're feeling exhausted by the amount of energy you expend in the dating world, then these 20 tweets might help take the edge off for you. If nothing else, they might make the prospect of dying alone sound a bit more appealing.

1.

When I find the right one pic.twitter.com/LlYbfx1iUf — pawPaw (@Kris_Warbukkz) November 21, 2017

2.

This man asked me on a date and I said maybe, he responded with "I can't plan my weekend around a maybe, so yes or no?" pic.twitter.com/ypmWbPqjgu — Lauren. (@laurenblumears) October 11, 2017

3.