30 hilarious tweets about drinking to read at your Memorial Day BBQ.

After months of trudging through the wintry snow and rain, the sun has finally peaked her gorgeous head and summer is coming! Now we can tuck away all our scarves and deal with the fact that not all depression is seasonal. But really, if you're going to deal with the crushing existentialism of being alive, it might as well be sunny.

We truly know summer has arrived when we get all the invitations for Memorial Day weekend barbecues and the seasonal day drinking commences.

Whether you love yourself a midday rose, or you're sober and enjoy laughing at your drunken friends, it's undeniable that drinking gives the internet fodder for a lot of jokes.

In honor of the beginning of summer (and the cold one in your hand), here are 30 hilarious tweets about drinking.

1.

when u get too drunk at the club and everyone is like ummm lets get u home pic.twitter.com/bQLMVMLqTv — lauren ashley bishop (@sbellelauren) June 14, 2015

2.