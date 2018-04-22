25 hilarious tweets that sum up how wild parenting is.

Even just in concept, the idea of parenting is straight up WILD. You're supposed to teach a tiny human being how to be human?! That is an enormous responsibility even for the most evolved among us.

Regardless of what rules, regulations, and systems you put into place, kids will continue their ruthless reign of adorable terror.

Here are 25 tweets that hilariously sum up that very terror.

1.

Toddler: MOM I POOPED ON THE POTTY

Me: good job!

Toddler: AND NOT ON MY UNDIES

Me: i’m proud of you

Toddler: AND NOT ON MY PANTS

Me: great

Toddler: AND NOT ON THE TOOTHBRUSHES

Me: wait what — Ash (an female) (@adult_mom) February 1, 2018

2.

You're going to miss this, I whisper to myself as I'm shot in the butt with a nerf gun while unclogging the toilet. — Karen Johnson (@21stcenturysahm) January 26, 2018

3.