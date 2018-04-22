25 hilarious tweets that sum up how wild parenting is.

Even just in concept, the idea of parenting is straight up WILD. You're supposed to teach a tiny human being how to be human?! That is an enormous responsibility even for the most evolved among us.
Regardless of what rules, regulations, and systems you put into place, kids will continue their ruthless reign of adorable terror.
Here are 25 tweets that hilariously sum up that very terror.
1.
Toddler: MOM I POOPED ON THE POTTY— Ash (an female) (@adult_mom) February 1, 2018
Me: good job!
Toddler: AND NOT ON MY UNDIES
Me: i’m proud of you
Toddler: AND NOT ON MY PANTS
Me: great
Toddler: AND NOT ON THE TOOTHBRUSHES
Me: wait what
2.
You're going to miss this, I whisper to myself as I'm shot in the butt with a nerf gun while unclogging the toilet.— Karen Johnson (@21stcenturysahm) January 26, 2018
3.
Helping your kids with their math homework is a good way to teach them about math and swear words.— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) February 7, 2018
4.
Top three artifacts lost to history:— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) February 12, 2018
3) Blackbeard's treasure
2) Amelia Earhart's airplane
1) My 3-year-old's other shoe
5.
[At parent teacher conference]— Ashley Austrew (@ashleyaustrew) February 13, 2018
Teacher: She's really doing great. Keep doing whatever you're doing.
Me, internally: So, chicken nuggets, unlimited screen time, and constantly doubting myself? Done.
6.
My daughter put on a princess dress and asked if I had any "play pretend" outfits so I put on workout clothes.— Laraine Pennington (@LaraineBaker) February 10, 2018
7.
After presenting my son with a stack of gifts for his birthday, he responded with, "Is that it?" so yeah, parenthood is pretty rewarding.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) January 30, 2018
8.
Alexa, feed my kids.— MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) January 2, 2018
9.
Who is the never-seen-figure who is funding Paw Patrol, and why are they investing billions in ridiculous equipment for small dogs to operate, instead of funding proper emergency services in Adventure Bay?— Martin Belam (@MartinBelam) January 27, 2018
10.
Before I had kids, I thought I had a great immune system, but it turns out I was just really good at staying away from the type of people who sneeze directly into your eyeballs while telling you a story.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) February 10, 2018
11.
Me: Looks like it's time to play everyone's favorite game!— Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) January 31, 2018
Kids: *clapping and cheering excitedly*
Husband: No one wants to help you find your glasses.
12.
Just saw a toddler swipe a fish tank because he was ready to watch something else.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) February 6, 2018
13.
How my daughter woke me up this morning:— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) February 13, 2018
“Mommy, so boys have seeds hiding in their bellies and they spit it out and give it to their mamas and the mamas put it in their belly buttons. Is that what happens?”
Me: Uhhhh...
14.
Every picture I have of my two-year-old is of him walking towards the camera asking if he can see the picture— Dave Learns Dadding (@DaveLearnsToDad) January 31, 2018
15.
Them: what’s parenthood like?— Karen Johnson (@21stcenturysahm) January 14, 2018
Me: I spent my Saturday evening picking every bit of parsley off dinner so tiny people stop crying is what it’s like.
16.
Dads, don’t tell your daughters they are “pretty”. Tell them they’re strong. Tell them they’re smart. Tell them they can’t be prosecuted for theft until they’re 10.— Bea_ker (@bea_ker) February 11, 2018
17.
My baby cried for me when I walked in the room. She didn't want mommy, she wanted ME!— La Guardia Cross (@LaGuardiaCross) December 29, 2017
She farted the moment I picked her up. I think she's trolling me.
18.
motherhood be like: pic.twitter.com/eo8TsKDSDD— eatwords drinkstars (@akamami) January 30, 2018
19.
I was arguing with my husband and my son screamed "yay! TWO christmases!" from the other room.— JennyPentland (@JennyPentland) May 6, 2017
20.
4-year-old: Can I have some of your candy?— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 13, 2017
Wife: I got this for Mother's Day.
4: You're only a mom because of me.
21.
Me: "Why are these Legos all over the floor?!"— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) January 21, 2017
5: "To keep everyone else away; it's my computer turn."
BRILLIANT. pic.twitter.com/d198v0U8FX
22.
best part of working from home is having your 5y/o run in while you're on a conference call and cry "I accidentally peed in the wrong place"— maura quint (@behindyourback) May 9, 2017
23.
Before becoming a parent, I never realized I could ruin someone's day by doing a piss-poor firetruck impersonation.— OutnumberedMother (@OutNumbMother) February 8, 2017
24.
wife: Let's fool around after the kids go to bed— Josh (@iwearaonesie) January 2, 2017
narrator: But they never did fool around
25.
Last day of school:— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) June 19, 2017
Kids: Yay!
Parents: [checking when first day of school is]