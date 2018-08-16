27 hilarious tweets about relationships that will make you glad you're single.

There is cultural propaganda everywhere you look promoting romantic love, but let's be real, love is a super bizarre experience where you frequently mash bits with the same human and share vulnerabilities that could be easily used against you. Does that really sound fun to you?!

Love, and romantic relationships of all metrics can certainly be fun. They can also be deeply complicated to navigate on an individual level. The Someecards Creep podcast was created as a platform for guests to share and explore some of their most complex and bizarre dating stories.

In a recent episode, one of the guests shared about how navigating hookups within her open marriage can create a lot of hilarious stories, largely, due to most people's ignorance.

Another recent episode features a story about waiting inside a hookup's house as a drunken surprise, only to later realize the levels of creepiness therein.

This episode discusses the pitfalls of consistently falling for gay men as a straight woman, and how we're often attracted to what we can't have.