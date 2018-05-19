25 hilarious tweets from the royal wedding that will make you spit out your cake.

Bronwyn Isaac
May 19, 2018@2:27 PM
It has finally happened, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have tied their love knot in front of the entire world, and everyone is freaking the hell out!

https://giphy.com/gifs/bbc-royal-wedding-royalwedding-fscnK9VN6zqWiHdOGz

Since most of us weren't invited to the festivities (a true sign of injustice), much of the long distance celebrating has taken place over Twitter.

While I'm a sucker for a quality sappy tweet, the royal wedding Twitter jokes have been truly top quality. Since I don't want to hog or hoard potential laughter, I have decided to share a handful of funny top tier royal wedding tweets with the rest of you.

Here are 25 hilarious royal wedding tweets that make some sense of this whole gaudy event.

1.

https://twitter.com/LittleLostLad/status/997795145763512320
2.

https://twitter.com/ElliotHackney/status/997796305140371456

3.

https://twitter.com/JamesBlunt/status/997837012043526145

4.

https://twitter.com/mikeysmith/status/997795325728485376
5.

https://twitter.com/HannaFlint/status/997786204555960322

6.

https://twitter.com/caitlinmoran/status/997779318913818624

7.

https://twitter.com/rudemrlang/status/997779796515020801
8.

https://twitter.com/gregjames/status/997797798887198720

9.

https://twitter.com/vikkistone/status/997741861526802432

10.

https://twitter.com/TiernanDouieb/status/997793606118330368
11.

https://twitter.com/SoozUK/status/997795590418378753

12.

https://twitter.com/BlackGirlNerds/status/997807120308318208

13.

https://twitter.com/joshgad/status/997800191381061632
14.

https://twitter.com/oureric/status/997801192548904961

15.

https://twitter.com/Unnamedinsider/status/997820871078227969

16.

https://twitter.com/bbcthree/status/997809755354730497
17.

https://twitter.com/MundialMag/status/997788746744549376

18.

https://twitter.com/gabebergado/status/997813226216787968

19.

https://twitter.com/KJCByrne/status/997811307284959232
20.

https://twitter.com/youngvulgarian/status/997839410052902912

21.

https://twitter.com/Cromerty/status/997818843518197760

22.

https://twitter.com/JOE_co_uk/status/997816999014273024
23.

https://twitter.com/justsaynotojoe/status/997822432768593920

24.

https://twitter.com/MattHighton/status/997764013630132224

25.

https://twitter.com/joshgad/status/997811865261457408
