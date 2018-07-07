45 hilarious tweets about sex that will really hit the spot.

Sex is funny as hell. Yes, it's also deeply pleasurable (when done right) and can sometimes feel like an elusive experience, ever out of reach. But when you get down to it, the act of getting naked with another human and mashing your bits is super bizarre.
The act of sex is weird enough to think about without even touching on all of the absurd mating rituals we engage in just to GET sex.
There's truly endless unpacking to be done when it comes to the absurdities surrounding sex, the ways our culture (mis)handle it, and how vulnerable and strange the ordeal can be.
Since humor is the best delivery method for said unpacking, I present to you 45 hilarious tweets about sex.
1.
PORN IS BIASED.— Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) November 10, 2012
Either MILF or 18. What about postgrad w/ bad credit who drives Subaru to 1pm matinees?
No one wants to jerk off to that?
2.
Such a double standard between men & women, like when men have sex with lots of women they're "players," but when I do it I'm a "lesbian."— Tricia (@Im_Tricia) October 4, 2011
3.
A pig's orgasm lasts for 30 minutes. So would mine, probably, if I was having sex with something made out of bacon.— Periwinkle Jones (@peachesanscream) June 23, 2014
4.
Doggy style means you get a treat afterwards, yeah?— Liana Maeby (@lianamaeby) May 7, 2012
5.
Me: Will you stay with me till I fall asleep?— moody monday (@mdob11) September 26, 2013
Him: Ma'am, please just take your pizza
6.
It creeps me out when my dog watches my wife and I have sex. We hide the videotapes, but he always finds them.— Viktor Winetrout (@Cpin42) January 9, 2014
7.
Ya know those scenes where the guy shoves everything off the table and throws a woman on it yeah I've only done that with pizza— Sean “@jack is a twat” Gabay (@ixSEANxi) July 31, 2012
8.
At this point I think the stray cats having sex under my deck are just doing it to mock me.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) April 23, 2015
9.
I have no sympathy for grooms who worry "this is the only vagina I'll have for the rest of my life." I live that nightmare every day.— maggie mull (@infinitesimull) May 16, 2014
10.
Guy asked if I put him in the friend zone. I was like, whoa slow down there. I'll have sex with you, but friendship is a serious commitment.— Cutie McBooty (@8_Sisha) September 17, 2013
11.
If I had a dollar for every time my dad questioned my sexuality I could afford a bad ass Harley and probably some super cute riding boots— Jeffrey Hadz (@Hadzilla) September 10, 2012
12.
Pick Your Favorite Sex Position:— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) October 25, 2015
⚪️doggy style
⚪️missionary
⚪️girl on top
⚪️reverse cowgirl
🔘just happy to be here
13.
Her:How long before I am able to have a normal sex life again doctor?"— DaBear (@astutenewf) January 18, 2013
Dr.:No one has ever asked me that after having their tonsils out.
14.
I slept with this guy and left him SO speechless, he hasn't been able to call or text since. Still got it!— Stephanie McMaster (@Smethanie) August 19, 2012
15.
Vaginas are like gyms. I'm rarely inside one, but when I am I just sort of pretend to know what I'm doing and hope no one notices I don't.— Max Miller (@RuinMyWeek) March 1, 2015
16.
I'll tell you what a woman wants. She wants you to drag her to the bedroom, toss her down, and do the dishes while she takes a fucking nap.— Dan Ewen (@VaguelyFunnyDan) April 19, 2012
17.
[undoes GFs bra first time]— k e i t h 🐤🥔 (@KeetPotato) May 17, 2015
"wow have you been practicing?"
don't be ridiculous
[me and dog exchange glances]
18.
If there's a sock on my doorknob it means I'm having sex with the other one.— Ham on Wry (@realHamOnWry) November 23, 2015
19.
A great alternative to Tinder is entering every room screaming, "Does anyone want to bang?!" It also has more dignity.— Julius Sharpe (@juliussharpe) December 5, 2014
20.
I'm buysexual, you buy me food, I become sexual— sorry i'm not sorry (@sorrynotsorryy) August 3, 2013
21.
[gets exhausted after having sex for five minutes] "Go on without me"— Noodles (@Dawn_M_) July 25, 2015
22.
Programming is like sex. One mistake and you may have to support it for the rest of your life.— Tech-FAQ (@tech_faq) January 26, 2016
23.
Porn music should play when you unwrap a candy bar.— Jane (@jane_bot) July 8, 2015
24.
My phone autocorrects 'sex' into 'pez' in case you were wondering just how dead my pez life is.— staceyseniarose (@staceyseniarose) December 28, 2013
25.
[at the drs]— David Hughes (@david8hughes) August 16, 2015
Dr: are you sexually active?
Me: yeah
Dr: with real people
Me [avoiding eye contact & twisting my foot in the ground]: yip
26.
*pokes sex life with a stick— Saucy Kensington (@Book_Krazy) June 3, 2014
27.
Son, it's time I told you about the Applebirds and the Applebee's.— ghost mom (@radtoria) August 21, 2015
*pumps a mozzarella stick through an onion ring until we get kicked out*
28.
Cop: Sir, you were going 69 in a 65— paperwash© (@PaperWash) March 24, 2014
*Exhales cigarette* All I do is 69
*Cop high fives me* You're free to go sir
29.
This girl told me she liked to be teased in the bedroom so we laid down and I said her new glasses looked stupid and she starts crying. wtf?— Thor Olsen (@superduperkewl) September 15, 2011
30.
swapping dad's number with mine in mum's phone did NOT go well pic.twitter.com/6o2aSgPKar— k e i t h 🐤🥔 (@KeetPotato) January 6, 2016
31.
Is it still considered casual sex if we are both wearing business suits?— Kris Wilson (@_KrisWilson_) January 26, 2016
32.
Dylan owns 6 swords. To calculate how often Dylan has had sex, multiply the number of swords he owns by the number zero— Mary Charlene (@IamEnidColeslaw) November 17, 2012
33.
Sometimes I wonder if I'm pregnant and then I realize I would have to be like 19 months pregnant— Mary Kobayashi (@MaryKoCo) November 5, 2012
34.
If my boobs hurt my first thought is that I'm maybe pregnant and my second thought is that I maybe closed them in the oven door again.— Adrienne Airhart (@craydrienne) October 2, 2012
35.
I don't think you should fake orgasm. But if you do, a pretty convincing face is "scandalized by the price of a $17 wedge of cheese."— Julieanne Smolinski (@BoobsRadley) October 16, 2013
36.
Sex is like pizza, if you're going to use bbq sauce you better know what the fuck you're doing— Mike Ginn (@shutupmikeginn) December 26, 2013
37.
accidentally sending ;) instead of :) and feeling like you’ve just offered them your body— 50 Shades of Awkward (@OhWowThatsAwk) September 9, 2013
38.
[high school sex ed class]— the hippo account (@InternetHippo) January 25, 2015
*scoffs*
When are we ever going to use this in real life
39.
I don’t really sext as much as I just text Lil Kim lyrics to guys and hope they don’t notice.— Tricia (@Im_Tricia) September 17, 2013
40.
Me: Netflix & chill?— David Hughes (@david8hughes) September 15, 2015
Her: sure
[later that night]
Her: so you don't have Netflix?
Me [pulling out 20 condoms]: I don't have chill either
41.
Boy do I love sex. Really love putting my penis into some *looks at smudged writing on hand* verguba— Online Participant (@SortaBad) August 5, 2014
42.
I did that Varsity Blues whipped cream bikini to a guy once but my jugs are so big that he got too full and starting vomiting everywhere.— Spirit Ghost (@haha_what) July 6, 2013
43.
My heart pounds at the illicit encounter. I glance over my shoulder- he's watching. I quickly set the cat down and look guiltily at the dog.— mug reheater (@findmydolls) July 10, 2015
44.
when ur making out & u tell him ur on ur period pic.twitter.com/HjPoGBV3pd— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) January 16, 2016
45.
I'm not promiscuous PER SE it's just that I don't know what 'per se' means because instead of reading I was busy doing it.— bez (@Bez) October 16, 2013