45 hilarious tweets about sex that will really hit the spot.

Sex is funny as hell. Yes, it's also deeply pleasurable (when done right) and can sometimes feel like an elusive experience, ever out of reach. But when you get down to it, the act of getting naked with another human and mashing your bits is super bizarre.

The act of sex is weird enough to think about without even touching on all of the absurd mating rituals we engage in just to GET sex.

There's truly endless unpacking to be done when it comes to the absurdities surrounding sex, the ways our culture (mis)handle it, and how vulnerable and strange the ordeal can be.

Since humor is the best delivery method for said unpacking, I present to you 45 hilarious tweets about sex.

1.