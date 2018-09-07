35 hilarious tweets about siblings that will make you glad you no longer live together.

Having siblings is a true love-hate relationship. If you're lucky, you can form sibling solidarity throughout childhood to fight the oppressive forces of your parents.
But on the other hand, you don't get to pick who they are, or what awful personalities they have, so it's a real toss-up.
Regardless of whether you have closely formed adult friendships with your siblings, or they're cut off from your life completely, it's likely you faced some key moments in your relationship where you wanted to throw them out a window.
In order to truly honor this have gathered 35 hilarious tweets that truly represent just how wonderfully annoying siblings can be.
1.
me trying to stop myself from killing my younger sibling pic.twitter.com/4YAZzPsY5f— seesh (@eatjaredtweets) April 13, 2018
2.
“Mom said it’s my turn to use the Xbox” pic.twitter.com/uaMzVqufzE— peter (@CrippledDick) December 9, 2017
3.
When you tell your sibling very detailed instructions on what to ask ya Mama, and across the house, you hear them deviate from the script. #GrowingUpWithSiblings pic.twitter.com/3d9Btl3pZK— Urban Prince (@Joshuarren) June 9, 2018
4.
“what’s it like having a sister?” pic.twitter.com/mNkSOSXZBU— spooky trin🧡 (@cinnamxntxast) November 3, 2017
5.
My brother got suspended from the bus. So I had to take him home for almost two weeks. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cl1XNszFT7— 🌸Lady_Hokage🌸 (@portalus_) March 31, 2018
6.
#GrowinUpWithSiblings When your mom is trying to call your name but she calls all of your siblings and relatives names before she gets to u— Yoongi's Gummy Smile💜//GO F*CKING STREAM IDOL (@UnicornLover428) July 4, 2016
7.
#GrowingUpWithsiblings— Grace Medlicott (@GraceLilly1107) October 25, 2016
Me: where's my food?
Them: oh that was your food?
Me: pic.twitter.com/6SmwhZz2ZJ
8.
My siblings had a fight once and it went like this— Natalie Ray (@_natalieray) March 29, 2018
Tyler: “Anything that comes out of your mouth is stupid!”
Sam: “Tyler.”
To this day I still laugh out loud in inappropriate settings because I randomly think of it.
9.
When your sibling washes one plate and your parents praise them, but you clean the house, cut the grass, and build an extension with your bare hands and all you get is a “that’s what you’re supposed to do” pic.twitter.com/EfbPwtlsAf— Pengeth🌺 (@_Pengeth) April 22, 2018
10.
#growingupwithsiblings— tymber (@___tymber___) August 9, 2018
Me: I’m gonna go take a shower
My brother, 3 seconds before I reach the bathroom: *starts running*
Us: pic.twitter.com/j8xVKro3K8
11.
#GrowingUpWithSiblings going into their room to steal stuff and seeing stuff stolen from your room— mia (@whos_mia) August 8, 2018
12.
#growingupwithsiblings— tropicalselfcare_ (@tropicalselfcar) August 8, 2018
When your mom or dad is taking a pic of you and tells you and your sibling to, get closer pic.twitter.com/zSGQBvvLul
13.
#growingupwithsiblings when you finally get what you've wanted and your parents decide to get one for your bro/sis pic.twitter.com/urbMTQyaf8— 🅱️nrique with a 🅱️ (@enriqaye) July 3, 2016
14.
#GrowingUpWithSiblings when your mom buys you something and tells you not to tell your siblings pic.twitter.com/4T53GBlwDm— sarah (@mouseratstan) July 19, 2015
15.
#growingupwithsiblings every time you have a conversation ur mom thinks ur fighting— Avery Kornstad (@kornstadavery) August 1, 2016
16.
#growingupwithsiblings— selfcaret.k (@selfcaretk) August 14, 2018
me: “stop copying me!!!”
sibling: “StOp cOpYinG mE!!1!1!!!1! pic.twitter.com/WJJVynri8r
17.
#Growingupwithsiblings when they’re taking too damn long in the bathroom pic.twitter.com/7DWtwgGDPZ— 🌈 SAÚL VΞNΞGAS (@saauullll) June 8, 2018
18.
#growingupwithsiblings thinking y'all good then they snitch on u to save themselves pic.twitter.com/B0YrctCzhZ— rae💕 (@CopelandRaven) July 4, 2016
19.
#GrowingUpWithSiblings saying "that's you" every time there was an ugly character on tv— 𝒜𝓅𝒽𝓇𝑜𝒹𝒾𝓉𝐻𝑒 (@frihoele) July 27, 2016
20.
When your sibling says they're going to tell on you #growingupwithsiblings pic.twitter.com/F1zMc1aA5W— So Mexican🇲🇽 (@SOMEXlCAN) June 7, 2016
21.
#growingupwithsiblings walking to the kitchen holding the remote control hoping that your siblings won't change the channel— suraya; (@admire_mgc) July 3, 2016
22.
#GrowingUpWithSiblings collecting receipts against them for when you need something pic.twitter.com/Ck12D0CouL— roo🎺 (@Delenadesires) July 5, 2016
23.
#growingupwithsiblings when ur brother/sister is getting shouted at by ur parents & ur just there like pic.twitter.com/kFzeChD6aL— - (@zxxchh) June 30, 2016
24.
#GrowingUpWithSiblings when ur mom is yelling at ur sibling for something & then somehow it turns into your fault too pic.twitter.com/9eSa3lBZpj— hannah (@hsawyerrrr) July 22, 2015
25.
#GrowingUpWithSiblings— blondie (@delaynemassey) July 22, 2015
"Can I have some of that?"
"Sure" pic.twitter.com/P9fUukrjOW
26.
#GrowingUpWithSiblings walking into the pantry, opening something and seeing this pic.twitter.com/4cVoLCVi7A— ma (@__sierraniicole) July 20, 2015
27.
#GrowingUpWithSiblings when you ask your parents for something and your little brother says me too pic.twitter.com/PmKDZIamaQ— Himo (@Himosexual) July 19, 2015
28.
#GrowingUpWithSiblings when u see ur younger siblings get permission to do things u weren't allowed to do @ their age pic.twitter.com/ruKIfhUXAk— Victoria (@VictoriaGrandi8) July 20, 2015
29.
#GrowingUpWithSiblings Going through their stuff and hearing them coming up the stairs pic.twitter.com/9KyWDZZgN4— Lauren ☁️ (@LozzaLou_XX) July 19, 2015
30.
#GrowingUpWithSiblings when you pass each other in the hallway at school pic.twitter.com/O6tIwdUJPX— jayci prunest (@jayciprunest2) July 19, 2015
31.
#GrowingUpWithSiblings how your mother walks in your room when you hit your little sibling pic.twitter.com/Yq9ruTVvUj— Masaku (@masaku_) July 19, 2015
32.
When you hear the microwave turn on but you're the only one who had leftovers in the fridge#growingupwithsiblings pic.twitter.com/G1uPNQfjEt— babyghel (@SilindileM_) July 3, 2016
33.
#GrowingUpWithSiblings trying to explain to your parents that you aren't being treated equally pic.twitter.com/4oml0et4ub— I Keep It Real (@lKeepItReaI) July 27, 2015
34.
#GrowingUpWithSiblings fighting over the front seat 😂 pic.twitter.com/G9hD5ma8NH— Melaninist (@melaninist) July 19, 2015
35.
#GrowingUpWithSiblings The true defination of growing up with siblings pic.twitter.com/2t3dIRQFRT— brad pitt (@sanjidulhuda) July 19, 2015