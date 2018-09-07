35 hilarious tweets about siblings that will make you glad you no longer live together.

Having siblings is a true love-hate relationship. If you're lucky, you can form sibling solidarity throughout childhood to fight the oppressive forces of your parents.

But on the other hand, you don't get to pick who they are, or what awful personalities they have, so it's a real toss-up.

Regardless of whether you have closely formed adult friendships with your siblings, or they're cut off from your life completely, it's likely you faced some key moments in your relationship where you wanted to throw them out a window.

In order to truly honor this have gathered 35 hilarious tweets that truly represent just how wonderfully annoying siblings can be.

1.