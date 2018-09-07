35 hilarious tweets about siblings that will make you glad you no longer live together.

35 hilarious tweets about siblings that will make you glad you no longer live together.
Bronwyn Isaac
Sep 07, 2018@6:50 PM
Advertising

Having siblings is a true love-hate relationship. If you're lucky, you can form sibling solidarity throughout childhood to fight the oppressive forces of your parents.

But on the other hand, you don't get to pick who they are, or what awful personalities they have, so it's a real toss-up.

Regardless of whether you have closely formed adult friendships with your siblings, or they're cut off from your life completely, it's likely you faced some key moments in your relationship where you wanted to throw them out a window.

In order to truly honor this have gathered 35 hilarious tweets that truly represent just how wonderfully annoying siblings can be.

1.

Advertising

2.

3.

Advertising

4.

5.

6.

Advertising

7.

8.

9.

Advertising

10.

11.

12.

Advertising

13.

14.

15.

Advertising

16.

17.

18.

Advertising

19.

20.

21.

Advertising

22.

23.

24.

Advertising

25.

26.

27.

Advertising

28.

29.

30.

Advertising

31.

32.

33.

Advertising

34.

35.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 