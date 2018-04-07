The best tweets of the week that have nothing to do with Trump.

We have successfully survived the first week of April without the sun swallowing up the earth, and honestly that's cause enough for celebration. While Trump attempts to ruin the global and further tarnish any gleams of hope left in the heart of America, it's important to appreciate some fine Twitter humor.

So, without further adieu, here are some of the best tweets from this week that h​​​ave nothing to do with Trump.

Me as a kid walking into the Scholastic Book Fair with $5 pic.twitter.com/r6bV1DvkmE — nicolas flamel (@toky0_martian) April 4, 2018

My girlfriend told me she would suck John Mayer’s dick in front of her own dad because she loves him so much. I said the girl on a netflix show we were watching was cute and she got mad and told me to watch it by myself. — lee (@___leebron) April 2, 2018

my boyfriend was like "you want me to sing you to sleep?" i was like uh you've never sang me to sleep before what's going on here??? and this dude started yodeling like the lil boy from walmart oh my god — spicyma (@shiku___) April 3, 2018

