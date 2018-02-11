24 hilarious Valentines Day memes that will warm your icy heart.

Whether you like it or not, Valentines Day is coming up in just three short days.

For some, the holiday serves as a fun excuse to plan an elaborate date night with their partner, ask out a Valentines Day crush, or gather a group of friends for some festive shenanigans.

For others, the holiday serves as a frustrating national reminder of their singleness, or a manufactured pressure to do something romantic with their partner.

In honor of anyone not feeling too hot about Valentines Day, I have gathered tk memes you might relate to.

1.

you don't have to be sad about being alone on Valentine's Day if you remember you're alone all the other days too pic.twitter.com/UyEPe7lI5Q — d🌹 (@youngoddesss) February 5, 2017

2.