Family's horrifying photo series goes viral and you'll quickly see why.

If one picture is worth ten thousand words, then one bad photo shoot is worth at least 200,000 social media shares. The Facebook user Pam Dave Zaring quickly went viral when she shared the hilariously bad family photos she got back from her photographer.

Ok. This is NOT a joke. We paid a photographer, who claimed to be a professional, $2-250 for a family photo shoot. ... Posted by Pam Dave Zaring on Friday, January 12, 2018

"Ok. This is NOT a joke. We paid a photographer, who claimed to be a professional, $2-250 for a family photo shoot. Please see these FOR REAL photos she delivered to us....She said the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos. Feel free to share. I literally have not laughed this hard in YEARS!!!!! You can't make this stuff up.....again, this is NOT a joke - final product," Zaring shared on Facebook.

The photos make her family look like characters from an Adult Swim show.

It's such a specifically bad photoshop job that it looks almost purposeful and stylistic. Without the backstory, these photos read as a purposeful joke, which of course makes them all the more funny.

Pam Dave Zaring / Facebook

The photos actually become more beautiful the longer you look at them.