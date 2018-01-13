Family's horrifying photo series goes viral and you'll quickly see why.

Family's horrifying photo series goes viral and you'll quickly see why.
Bronwyn Isaac
Jan 13, 2018@6:00 PM
If one picture is worth ten thousand words, then one bad photo shoot is worth at least 200,000 social media shares. The Facebook user Pam Dave Zaring quickly went viral when she shared the hilariously bad family photos she got back from her photographer.

Posted by Pam Dave Zaring on Friday, January 12, 2018

"Ok. This is NOT a joke. We paid a photographer, who claimed to be a professional, $2-250 for a family photo shoot. Please see these FOR REAL photos she delivered to us....She said the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos. Feel free to share. I literally have not laughed this hard in YEARS!!!!! You can't make this stuff up.....again, this is NOT a joke - final product," Zaring shared on Facebook.

The photos make her family look like characters from an Adult Swim show.

It's such a specifically bad photoshop job that it looks almost purposeful and stylistic. Without the backstory, these photos read as a purposeful joke, which of course makes them all the more funny.

WHY DID THE DOGS GET LET OFF EASY?!
Pam Dave Zaring / Facebook

The photos actually become more beautiful the longer you look at them.

On the bright side, their skin is flawless.
Pam Dave Zaring / Facebook
Grandma got a super special close-up.

They will NEVER forget this photoshoot.

THEIR FACES AND ARMS DON'T EVEN MATCH.
Pam Dave Zaring / Facebook

The kids look like well-behaved demons with this photoshop job.

There aren't adequate words to address this photoshoot.
Pam Dave Zaring / Facebook

It just keeps getting better.

What is life?!
Pam Dave Zaring / Facebook

This photoshoot is like a boxed wine, it won't age well because it wasn't good in the first place.

Ladiessss.
Pam Dave Zaring / Facebook

Naturally, Facebook went wild over this photographic aberration.

Commenters had the time of their lives.

Woof.
It's true.
A lot of people were empathetic to the family's hilarious plight.
Someone at Pixar is taking notes.
Hopefully, they're able to get their $2-250 back for this shoot. If not, at least they've hit on their 15 minutes of fame.

