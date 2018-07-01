30 hilariously real tweets about motherhood that will make you want a nap.

Motherhood is not for the faint of heart. I once saw my sister dig human feces out of her nails with one hand while holding my screaming nephew with the other hand and I'm pretty sure I got PTSD from exposure.

Even with the most mild mannered child, you're still expected to feed them, clothe them, pretend to be interested in the gibberish they say, not throw them out a window, AND give them some basic wisdom for navigating the outside world?! This is a lot to have on your plate on top of being a full and complex human being yourself.

Given the immense work, it makes sense for moms to carve out spaces to share their motherhood stories like veterans. There's catharsis in solidarity, right?! One of the best places to find endless mom stories on Twitter is the overflowing hashtag #momproblems. There are SO many hilarious and mildly emotionally devastating anecdotes, it's impossible to rank them.

So, here are tk tweets about motherhood that will make you want to call yours (if she's alive or not horrible) and thank her for all the hard work.