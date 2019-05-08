Hilary Duff kept it 100 about why she quit breastfeeding and moms are here for it.

When she's not acting her heart out on Younger, Hilary Duff stays busy as a mother to 7-year-old Luca and 6-month-old Banks.

From the very start of her leap into motherhood, Duff has kept it super honest with her followers about the struggles and learning curves that come along with raising two small humans and holding down a demanding job.

Just last year she opened up about how her body has changed since pregnancy, and encouraged other mothers (and women in general) to embrace their body for what it does, rather than disparage it based on photoshopped standards.

Now, in a recent post, she opened up about her difficulties breastfeeding Banks, and why she had to eventually stop.

She started her post by shouting out all the ladies, and sharing how hard it can be to pump at work: