Hilary Duff kept it 100 about why she quit breastfeeding and moms are here for it.

When she's not acting her heart out on Younger, Hilary Duff stays busy as a mother to 7-year-old Luca and 6-month-old Banks.
From the very start of her leap into motherhood, Duff has kept it super honest with her followers about the struggles and learning curves that come along with raising two small humans and holding down a demanding job.
Just last year she opened up about how her body has changed since pregnancy, and encouraged other mothers (and women in general) to embrace their body for what it does, rather than disparage it based on photoshopped standards.
Now, in a recent post, she opened up about her difficulties breastfeeding Banks, and why she had to eventually stop.
She started her post by shouting out all the ladies, and sharing how hard it can be to pump at work:
"THIS ONE’S FOR THE LADIES Just a few thoughts that I wanted to share on Breast-feeding. Last week was my last week nursing Banks (my six month old). I am a working mom of two. My goal was to get my little girl to six months and then decide if I (and her of course) wanted to keep going. Let me tell you. Pumping at work sucks."
She then went on to describe how pumping took up her few minutes of breathing on set, and she often had to pump while in hair and makeup.
"I had zero down time and am usually pumping in a hair and make up trailer while four hands work to get me ready for the next scene with lots of other people around. Even if I had the luxury to be in my own room, it’s not even considered a “break” because you have to sit upright for the milk to flow into the bottles! Plus you are having your damn nipples tugged at by an aggressive machine that makes an annoying sound, that echoes through your head day and night (I swear that machine and I had many conversations at midnight and 3 am)!"
She contined by talking about how her milk supply drastically dropped when she strated pumping, which posed another issue.
"Ttttthen having to find someplace to sterilize bottles and keep your milk cold (ok I’m done with that rant lol)! Anyway, I didn’t know this because with Luca I didn’t work until he was about nine months old, so I didn’t pump very often. Your milk supply drastically drops when you stop feeding as often and lose the actual contact and connection with your baby (😞). So I was eating all the feunugreek goats butt blessed thistle fennel cookies/drops/shakes/pills I could get my hands on! It was maddening. (Does fenugreek make anyone else smell like maple syrup and rubber gloves?...not chill) With all of this complaining, I want to say I enjoyed (almost) every moment of feeding my daughter."
Duff shared that when her milk supply started dropping, and pumping became a time-eating struggle in the middle of work, she felt it was time to throw in the towel.
"Felt so lucky to be so close to her and give her that start. I know many women are not able to and for that I am sympathetic and very grateful that I could. For six wonderful months. But I needed a break. I was going to break. With the stress of a dropping milk supply and a baby that was getting bored or not caring about nursing when I was available to. I was sad and frustrated and feeling like a failure all of the time. When really I’m a bad ass rock star. Moms get high on feeling like superwoman...because we are! Doing too much, because we can! KEEP READING in the comments below"
She then added comments about how far women push themselves all the time, particularly when they become moms, and how hard it can be to not beat yourself up for not magically doing more.
"We are strong as hell over-achievers. I am amazed at all that we can do in one single day! That goes for myself, my mom friends, my mom, or my sister! I’m talking to you too mom, I don’t know who’s reading this. I wanted to share this because deciding to stop BFing was so emotional and hard. I thought about it ALL day everyday. It was a constant loop in my head. Weighing the pros and cons. And half of the time I wasn’t making any sense. It was about me, and not Banks at that point. I cried many times and felt so depressed while weening. I wasn’t myself at all. Something scary was hovering over my brain and my heart...the part of me that I know is smart and rational. The lows felt horrible."
On top of all of those feelings of guilt and frustration, Duff also noted the legitimate oxytocin withdrawals that started when she stopped breastfeeding.
"I was missing good time with my baby. But I was really missing that natural oxytocin high. Those chemicals are powerful hormones and no joke. I am happy to say that I haven’t fed or pumped in three days and it’s crazy how fast you can come out on the other side. I feel fine and happy and relieved and silly that I even stressed on it so hard."
Duff wrapped up her post by celebrating the fact that Banks has quickly adjusted, and encouraged other moms to give themselves some credit.
"Banks is thriving and I get even more time with her and daddy gets to do more feeds! And mommy gets a tiny bit more sleep! Whether you are pre or postpartum. Or just a busy mom, You are a 🦸 everyday for all that you do. Always putting yourself last and running a mile a minute...while carrying all of the bags lol. Love you all and hope this helps anyone struggling!
See you nursing bras✌🏻 until next time!"