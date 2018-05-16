Hilary Duff called out her 'a**hole neighbor' in a series of hilariously petty Instagram stories.

Advertising

Stars are just like us. Which means they can also deal with everyday issues in incredibly petty ways. The Younger star (and forever Lizzie McGuire in our hearts) Hilary Duff called out her neighbor in a series of very petty Instagram stories. And well, I'll just let you behold them for yourself. https://giphy.com/gifs/love-movie-beauty-MXz2uCH8bNUOs This whole drama began because Duff's neighbor allegedly smokes a notable amount of "cigarettes and weed" (the neighbor has denied accusations of weed smoking). The smell of her neighbor's smoking has now invaded Duff's apartment and caused her to have very strong feelings about his lifestyle. Instagram / Hilary Duff In her first of a handful of Instagram stories about Addison, Duff asked her followers: "Calling all New Yorkers with asshole neighbors: I'm really open to any advice you have. My neighbor smokes cigarettes and weed all night long. Umm...my apartment reeks. Seriously, what do I do?"

She then quickly followed up the first video with a much more personal dragging of Addison. Instagram / Hilary Duff "We know your parents pay your rent. We know you've never worked a day in your life. Must be nice. Have some respect for your neighbors who work hard to live in that building. Don't be a dick, dude," Duff said in her second video. Stinking up an apartment building isn't model behavior, but is it really worthy of all this vitriol?! Also, being an actress is no doubt an incredibly exhausting job. However, calling someone else out for coming from money when you've been a famous actress since childhood feels a bit pot and kettle from where I sit.

One of her next posts felt a bit heavier, and touched on Addison's alleged habit of getting in loud domestic fights. Instagram / Hilary Duff There were also, of course, a series of photos of Addison that Duff shared, as well as his Instagram handle. Instagram / Hilary Duff As you can surely gather by now, his whole dragging was void of any anonymity.

Instagram / Hilary Duff Needless to say, this whole public debacle DID in fact get a response from Addison. "I am getting a lot of hate mail and threats from her fans, it is so bad I’m going to have to get a bodyguard. I am from a very private German family and we are hiring lawyers. I live with a sober companion. I’ve been sober for months now. I smoke a ton of cigarettes, don’t get me wrong, but this is a smoking building, which is why I signed the lease here," Addison told Page Six.

He also said her claims he doesn't work are false, and he does in fact work at his family's real estate office, and also works as an event coordinator and manager for musical artists. Addison is the grandson of the moneyed H. Dieter Holterbosch who emigrated to the U.S. from Germany, where he built an empire that encompassed a family vineyard. Holterbosch also imported Lowenbrau beer to New York state, at which time he developed a large beer distribution network to include other brands.