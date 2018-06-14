Hillary Clinton’s response to the Comey news belongs in the clapback Hall of Fame.

A new report by the Justice Department's inspector general has given the public new insights into the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton's emails. Notably, the report reveals ways in which the handling of the email investigation may have helped Trump's rise to public office. On the contrary, Republican claim bias towards Clinton was overt in a series of text messages unearthed.

Regardless of which way the potential compass of bias points, one finding in particular inspired what might be the best clap-back of 2018.

When the Politico reporter Kyle Cheney tweeted about IG findings indicating Comey's use of a private email server, Clinton was waiting in the wings with the flames.

"IG found that on numerous occasions, COMEY used a personal GMail account to conduct official FBI business, according to source briefed on the report," Cheney wrote.

IG found that on numerous occasions, COMEY used a personal GMail account to conduct official FBI business, according to source briefed on the report. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 14, 2018