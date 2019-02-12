Hillary Clinton calls out Trump for stealing her campaign slogan. Lock him up.

The GOP shared a greeting card-ready inspirational quote attributed to President Donald J. Trump, and it looks very familiar. Too familiar.
The "stronger together" line was used during the 2016 election, but not by Trump. You might recognize the phrase from Hillary Clinton's podiums, bumper stickers, lawn signs, books, posters, chants, and plane.
Stealing lines from Democrats is finally something that Donald and Melania have in common.
Needless to say, people noticed, and one of those people was winner of the popular vote Hillary Clinton.
The woman who got three million more votes than Trump noted that while Trump is in the stealing mood, why doesn't he steal Hillary's policies that expand access to affordable healthcare, doesn't exclusively give tax breaks to the rich, and doesn't require an American Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course to vote?
The tweet was a hit, scoring a lot of "Yaaaas Queens."
Oh, Hillary.
The only thing missing is an ironic "Make America Great Again" with a picture of Trump resigning.
Ever time she tweets it's a glimpse of what could have been.
Imagine not waking up every morning in abject horror of what the president's pickled brain tweeted out into the world. Imagine a universe in which the President of the United States knows the difference between enemies and allies. Imagine a Supreme Court that only has one sex pest on it.
That said: Hillary...please don't run again.