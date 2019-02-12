Hillary Clinton calls out Trump for stealing her campaign slogan. Lock him up.

The GOP shared a greeting card-ready inspirational quote attributed to President Donald J. Trump, and it looks very familiar. Too familiar.

The "stronger together" line was used during the 2016 election, but not by Trump. You might recognize the phrase from Hillary Clinton's podiums, bumper stickers, lawn signs, books, posters, chants, and plane.

Stealing lines from Democrats is finally something that Donald and Melania have in common.

We would have been. Sadly we got Trump who is only in this for enriching himself (ps- he said this himself). #VoteBlue2020 pic.twitter.com/I2p5orAfU8 — ScottC. (@ScottCarmichae1) February 12, 2019

Needless to say, people noticed, and one of those people was winner of the popular vote Hillary Clinton.