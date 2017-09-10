Advertising

Hillary Clinton's memoir of the 2016 campaign What Happened comes out on Tuesday, September 12, which means Clinton is back on the interview circuit to promote her newest venture. One question she put to rest right off the bat: Clinton will not seek public office again.

She stopped by CBS Sunday Morning this weekend and spoke about her post-election restructuring and plans for the future. "As an active politician it’s over. I am done with being a candidate," she said. “But I am not done with politics because I literally believe that our country’s future is at stake." The news may be disheartening for Clinton supporters, but after all she went through last year, it's easy to see why she's choosing not to subject herself to another election season.

According to Slate, Clinton is still dealing with the personal and emotional repercussions of losing to a man who just thanked himself for his own charitable donation. "I am good,” Clinton said. “But that doesn't mean I am complacent or resolved about what happened. It still is very painful. It hurts a lot.”​​ (Agreed, Hill.)

Jane Pauley: "Is your political career over?" pic.twitter.com/ppIE4gSwd7 — CBS Sunday Morning (@CBSSunday) September 10, 2017

Clinton said the loss to Trump left her "gobsmacked." She dealt with the election the same way the rest of us did — with lots of wine, dogs, and a frantic attempt to organize anything in sight that could be controlled. “I went, into a frenzy of closet cleaning, and long walks in the woods, playing with my dogs, and, as I write—yoga, alternate nostril breathing, which I highly recommend, tryin' to calm myself down. And—you know, my share of Chardonnay. It was a very hard transition. I really struggled," she said. "I couldn't feel, I couldn't think. I was just gob-smacked, wiped out.”

The book, which comes out this Tuesday, has more anecdotes on how Clinton has survived the past few months — and advice for the rest of us on how to survive the next 3.5 years.

