Hillary Clinton just tweeted the best ‘I told you so’ in Twitter history.

Hillary Clinton has kept a relatively low profile since the devastating results of the 2016 election, and really, could anyone blame her?! If I feel psychologically scarred just reading about the ignorance Trump spreads, then I can only imagine what it felt like losing to him in front of the country after dedicating your career to politics.
America, as a collective, gave Clinton the middle finger when Trump was elected - and all of her warnings about his conflicts of interest were largely left buried under memes mocking her campaign and it's (real) shortcomings.
That being said, every now and then Clinton will break her silence to call out the current administration, and it's usually reasonably succinct and salty.
This morning, Clinton tweeted a clip of a debate during the election with the caption: "Like I said, a puppet."
In the clip Clinton calls Trump out for being in bed with Russia while warning the U.S. about what we'd sign up for under him as president.
Needless to say, this tweet is brief and to the point: serving as a dark "I Told You So."
The responses have been quickly pouring in. Some, have come from those of us who always believed the warnings, others, from those who undermined the depths of Trump's corruption.
And that, my friends, is that. Perhaps the most depressing mic drop yet.