Hillary Clinton was asked about Ivanka Trump's presidential aspirations. She did not hold back.
Orli Matlow
Mar 15, 2018@6:29 PM
'Member Hillary Clinton? (Donald Trump does.)

The woman who, according to the popular vote, should be the first female president of the United States, was asked on Dutch TV about the other lady who sees herself as the heir apparent: Ivanka Trump.

According to the explosive tell-all book Fire and Fury, Ivanka entertains the fantasy that she could be the first Girl POTUS.

Hillary begs to differ. Asked about #Ivanka2024 on TV in the Netherlands, the former Secretary of State told us how she really feels.

"Apparently Ivanka Trump wants to be the first president of the United States," the host, Eva Jinek, asked. Before she could finish her question, Hillary jumped right in with, "That's not going to happen."

"We don't want anymore inexperienced Trumps in the White House," she explained.

When Jinek pointed out that 2016 has taught us to expect the unexpected, Hillary responded with an old adage: "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. I think the American people have seen themselves what happens when a reality TV candidate wins."

It's the verbal equivalent of this face.
giphy

Hillary went on to praise the #Resistance, citing the "pent-up energy to take our country back" and the good odds of Democrats winning the House of Representatives in November (reminder: vote!).

