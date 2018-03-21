Hillary Clinton just delivered the perfect clap-back without even a single word.

Losing a presidential election to Donald Trump after working in politics for decades would be a jagged pill for anyone to swallow, let alone the first female presidential candidate who had a solid shot.

So, all heated political discussions aside, it's hardly surprising that people are here for Hillary Clinton clap-backs over a year after the election.

It will take decades to unpack the theatrics and widespread turmoil of the 2016 election.

No matter what she did, people, particularly men, had a lot of anger towards Hillary.

You can say it was policy-based, and yes, some of it was. But a lot of the same anger was not spewed towards Joe Biden or other Democratic peers with parallel politics. There was a definite gender problem affecting the public's perception of Hillary.

So, when the author of Bad Feminist (and overall top-tier writer) Roxane Gay tweeted about the many random men criticizing her career, Hillary could relate.