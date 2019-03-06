Hillary Clinton shuts down Trump with iconic ‘Mean Girls’ gif. When he goes low, she claps back.

When surfing the web, it can often feel as if you're constantly dodging waves of garbage and hellfire that come in the form of internet trolls and offensive memes. Fun! But sometimes the trash sea parts an makes way for for a delicious treat in the form of an iconic tweet. Bon appétit, bitch, as the French kids say.

The social media trash tsunami settled down for a moment last night when Hillary Clinton clapped back at Donald Trump via the most effective form of communication: a Mean Girl gif. At 5:18pm on Tuesday night, Trump tweeted:

“(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.” Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!

Then, at 5:57pm, Hillary Rodman Clinton made history yet again. Like any wise, modern woman, she responded to an internet troll's petty attack with a Regina George reference. And not only did she clap back in the perfect way, she also did so with a subtweet, meaning she didn't even @ him. She beat him at his own Twitter game. As a wise prophet (Janis Ean) once said, "How do you destroy an evil dictator? You cut off his resources."