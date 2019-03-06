Hillary Clinton shuts down Trump with iconic ‘Mean Girls’ gif. When he goes low, she claps back.

When surfing the web, it can often feel as if you're constantly dodging waves of garbage and hellfire that come in the form of internet trolls and offensive memes. Fun! But sometimes the trash sea parts an makes way for for a delicious treat in the form of an iconic tweet. Bon appétit, bitch, as the French kids say.
The social media trash tsunami settled down for a moment last night when Hillary Clinton clapped back at Donald Trump via the most effective form of communication: a Mean Girl gif. At 5:18pm on Tuesday night, Trump tweeted:
“(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.” Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!
Then, at 5:57pm, Hillary Rodman Clinton made history yet again. Like any wise, modern woman, she responded to an internet troll's petty attack with a Regina George reference. And not only did she clap back in the perfect way, she also did so with a subtweet, meaning she didn't even @ him. She beat him at his own Twitter game. As a wise prophet (Janis Ean) once said, "How do you destroy an evil dictator? You cut off his resources."
One time Hillary Clinton subtweeted Trump with a Mean Girls gif , so now I'm subtweeting Trump with Mean Girls gifs.
Naturally, the internet took note of this epic subtweet and everybody dove in to sing Hillary's praises.
Live footage of Hillary stans reading this tweet:
Live footage of Hillary at home sipping her tea and looking at these responses:
Needless to say, the internet is shook. And it's not just because we all love a good Mean Girls reference, which we definitely do. But beyond that, this gif is incredibly apt. The explicit accusation that Donald Trump is pathetically obsessed with Hillary Clinton is spot on, and her calling him out for it creates the perfect shade for us all to bask in. And the tea is made that much more sweet when considering the fact that she couldn't be bothered to tweet directly at him and instead went for the subtweet. It's an expert move, fit for a queen.
Alright, now I must go and start drafting a petition for a new language where we only communicate via Mean Girls gifs. Doesn't that sound like, so fetch?