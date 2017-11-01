Hillary Clinton's Halloween costume plans are just sad.

Since Hillary Clinton has been back in the spotlight promoting her new book 'What Happened,' we've learned a litany of fun facts about our president-who-wasn't. In her post-campaign life, Clinton enjoys chardonnay and yoga. She's taken up breathwork. And apparently, she's also developed a pretty bitter sense of humor.

Last night in Chicago, Clinton sat with writer Cheryl Strayed for an interview and advice giving session for Strayed's podcast. Since the event fell on Hallow's Eve, Strayed asked her an obvious question: What she was going to be for Halloween.

Folk, you have to watch Clinton handle that one.

WATCH: Hillary Clinton joked that she would go as the president for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/JOMKUmWV0Y — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 31, 2017

"Well, I have to start thinking about it, don't I? Tomorrow is Halloween," she said. "I think I will maybe come as the president!"

The audience laughed, but it's the type of laughter that happens only when you're trying not to cry.

Between all the Pennywise costumes and the Halloween-themed pimple nails, we've had all the scares we can take and this holiday isn't over yet. Someone get Hillary Clinton some candy and a nice cat costume.