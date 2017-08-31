Advertising

On Tuesday, People published an article about the Parker family and their three dogs who escaped the eye of Hurricane Harvey, only to be turned away from the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Katy, Texas because of the hotel's no-dog policy.

Because the Parkers had nowhere else to go, and couldn't risk the danger of the storm -- they were forced to leave their three dogs Arrow (a shepherd and lab mix), Buttercup (an adorable ellow lab), and Wiggum (a chocolate lab-hound mix) in their car in the parking lot.

Unsurprisingly, when their story broke -- the family received an outpouring of support online.

@HIExpress shame on you. Send someone out to the parking lot to get these three dogs. What is wrong with you? https://t.co/gSGbQQEShE — Lisa S (@LeezerShort) August 29, 2017

Unsurprisingly, the Holiday Inn was criticized for refusing to make an exception during the tropical storm.

While technically, as a chain location -- the employees don't have the power to override the rules. However, in cases of flooding cities, it's safe to say that rules were meant to be broken.

I honestly hate human beings sometimes. State of emergency, but yeah, "no pets". Nice PR move @HolidayInn 👏🏼 https://t.co/bhRPzisbIw #Harvey — Mandy Rain (@realmandyrain) August 30, 2017

During their stay at The Holiday Inn, members of the Parker family took turns sitting in the cold car with the dogs.

Shame on @HolidayInn in Katy TX! Refused to allow family fleeing hurricane to bring 3 dogs in to safety. Disgusting. https://t.co/rq84CDJmr0 — Bridget Curran (@GreySealHugger) August 30, 2017

According to an update on the People report, on Wednesday morning the Parker family was able to move to a private residence where the dogs are allowed to come in and snuggle.

UPDATE: The Parker family relocated to a private residence where they and their three dogs are all safe and sound. https://t.co/H8X0QOmGTm — Project: THRIVE! (@ProjThrive) August 31, 2017

Also, after receiving a good deal of public backlash, The Holiday Inn told People that they apologized to the family, and released an official statement about the experience.

"We are working to understand what occurred in this instance, and are communicating to our franchisees in the impacted areas to do all they can to accommodate pets,” the statement read. “As the region continues to feel impacts from the storm, we are highly sensitive to the needs of those affected during this extremely difficult time and are working diligently to best accommodate guests and their needs, and comfort those seeking relief at IHG hotels."

This shameful story had to go viral before @HolidayInn issued a halfhearted apology. I'm staying somewhere else. https://t.co/YwhM7ZD75n — Lori Chasity (@lori_chasity) August 31, 2017

A Holiday Inn representative also told People that they offered to waive the fees for the Parker family. But, being sweethearts, the Parkers said they'd prefer the franchise donate to the Fort Bend County Animal Services which is where they adopted two of their pups.

