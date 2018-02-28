Homophobia is still alive on the internet and this out Olympic skier has receipts.

Sadly, despite both the symbolic and legal strides made in the past couple decades, homophobia is still alive and well in America. According to findings from the Human Rights Campaign, roughly 20-25% of LGBTQ people have experienced a hate crime in the last year. This isn't even accounting for more subtle forms of discrimination including (but not limited to) passed over job opportunities, verbal abuse, and social stigma.
It's a huge understatement to say that we still have a very long ways to go when it comes to LGBTQ rights. And yet, there are people who somehow don't recognize that homophobia still exists.
To this point, the deeply talented and openly gay U.S. Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy shared some of the homophobic abuse he receives with his Twitter followers.
As a warning, these comments contain explicit and deeply hateful language.
Read at your own risk.
Most of the nasty comments were posted on his Youtube videos, which elicited an apology from the team at Youtube.
Several fans shared their love and support for Kenworthy after witnessing the daily abuse he encounters.
Even Chelsea Clinton chimed in with words of appreciation for the athlete.
While the world is still sadly rife with homophobia, Kenworthy is a pro at sticking it to bigots. When he injured his hand at the Winter Olympics he cleverly used the opportunity to burn Mike Pence. So, while hate still abounds, it's not stopping Kenworthy from killing it in all the ways.