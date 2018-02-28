Homophobia is still alive on the internet and this out Olympic skier has receipts.

Sadly, despite both the symbolic and legal strides made in the past couple decades, homophobia is still alive and well in America. According to findings from the Human Rights Campaign, roughly 20-25% of LGBTQ people have experienced a hate crime in the last year. This isn't even accounting for more subtle forms of discrimination including (but not limited to) passed over job opportunities, verbal abuse, and social stigma.

It's a huge understatement to say that we still have a very long ways to go when it comes to LGBTQ rights. And yet, there are people who somehow don't recognize that homophobia still exists.

To this point, the deeply talented and openly gay U.S. Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy shared some of the homophobic abuse he receives with his Twitter followers.

Them: It's 2018 nobody cares that you're gay. Homophobia doesn't exist anymore. Get over yourself.



My YouTube notifications: pic.twitter.com/moASu15TR4 — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 27, 2018

As a warning, these comments contain explicit and deeply hateful language.

Read at your own risk.