Homophobic man gets owned for ridiculous freakout about his dog being ‘gay.’

On top of the huge downside of being full of irrational fear and hate, homophobic behavior makes people look pretty stupid. What was once a fun and playful conversation can quickly escalate into one man incomprehensibly yelling about how he'd never suck a dick, and while that might sound absurd or funny in concept, it gets old and ugly really quick.
A woman on Twitter posted a prime example of this dynamic. Her friend was casually texting with a guy and suggested that his dog might be gay (it makes sense in context of the conversation), which then caused the guy to completely freak out over text.
I have a feeling this absurd exchange will be used by future archaeologists as a relic of homophobia.
It all started out when he joked that she should get a girl dog so their dogs could play.
She revealed that she can't get a dog in her dorm building, and followed up by bantering that maybe his dog preferred the company of other male dogs. He handled that suggestion as well as a baby handles driving a car, not at all.
His final rebuttal revealed how sensitive he is about his dog's sexuality and homosexuality in general.
"You must be slow. You're calling my dog gay when you don't know him. You're forcing the fucking idea of him being gay when that was never being spoken about. So stop trying to impose your ideas on my life and my animal. Period."
Based on the fervor of his response to such a lighthearted suggestion, this man obviously has a lot to unpack about his own sexuality and biases.
As you can imagine, people on Twitter had the time of their lives dragging him for his absurd homophobia.
Some people even shared photos of their own gay dogs, and the thread exploded into a gay dog pride parade of sorts.
Someone even started a Twitter account for the beautiful gay dog.
All dogs go to heaven, but gay dogs with homophobic owners get an EXTRA big dog mansion in heaven for all of their grievances on earth.