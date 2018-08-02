Homophobic man gets owned for ridiculous freakout about his dog being ‘gay.’

On top of the huge downside of being full of irrational fear and hate, homophobic behavior makes people look pretty stupid. What was once a fun and playful conversation can quickly escalate into one man incomprehensibly yelling about how he'd never suck a dick, and while that might sound absurd or funny in concept, it gets old and ugly really quick.

A woman on Twitter posted a prime example of this dynamic. Her friend was casually texting with a guy and suggested that his dog might be gay (it makes sense in context of the conversation), which then caused the guy to completely freak out over text.

I have a feeling this absurd exchange will be used by future archaeologists as a relic of homophobia.

my friend was talking to this guy and she joked that his dog could be gay and — chaselyn (@hipcaucasian) July 31, 2018

It all started out when he joked that she should get a girl dog so their dogs could play.

She revealed that she can't get a dog in her dorm building, and followed up by bantering that maybe his dog preferred the company of other male dogs. He handled that suggestion as well as a baby handles driving a car, not at all.