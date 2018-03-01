Hope Hicks resigns after admitting she tells 'white lies' for Trump. The internet has jokes.

On Wednesday, the White House communications director Hope Hicks announced she'll be resigning in coming weeks.
News of the resignation came just one day after the 29-year-old former model testified in front of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Russian interference in the 2016 election.
During her testimony, Hicks admitted her position as Trump's aide sometimes required her to tell white lies. However, Hicks reportedly emphasized said she didn't lie about anything related to the investigation.
Needless to say, the timing of Hicks' resignation has set Twitter soaring into a frenzy of political theories and jokes.
You won't be surprised to find many of them involve heavy pun usage of her name.
It feels glaringly obvious to point out how short lived much of Trump's staff is, but the point stands nonetheless.
Again, the timing of her resignation in conjunction with the Russia investigation feels too suspicious to ignore.
According to the New York Times, Hicks said she had "no words" to express her gratitude. In response, Trump released a statement about her tenure in the White House.
“Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years. She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side, but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future," Trump said.