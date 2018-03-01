Hope Hicks resigns after admitting she tells 'white lies' for Trump. The internet has jokes.

On Wednesday, the White House communications director Hope Hicks announced she'll be resigning in coming weeks.

News of the resignation came just one day after the 29-year-old former model testified in front of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Russian interference in the 2016 election.

During her testimony, Hicks admitted her position as Trump's aide sometimes required her to tell white lies. However, Hicks reportedly emphasized said she didn't lie about anything related to the investigation.

Needless to say, the timing of Hicks' resignation has set Twitter soaring into a frenzy of political theories and jokes.

You won't be surprised to find many of them involve heavy pun usage of her name.

oh my god how did it take me this long to realize they need

A NEW HOPE — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) February 28, 2018

xoxo gossip girl https://t.co/wzbbGhGRAi — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) February 28, 2018

The administration is losing Hope. https://t.co/Q3qWiBLV9n — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) February 28, 2018