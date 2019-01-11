Horrible woman writes 'Ask Amy' for advice about her sister, gets murdered by words.

Reading advice columns is a personal addiction of mine. There is a deep and (possibly sadistic) connected to witness a stranger's problems urgently laid out in letter form.
When I relate to their issues, I feel like I'm getting a dose of free advice without doing any work, and when their problems are completely foreign - I feel like I'm learning intimate truths about the world at large.
But honestly, my favorite letters don't fall into those two categories (at least not precisely). The most entertaining letters come from people who are completely deluded about themselves.
Sure, we're all deluded in some areas, to certain degrees, but these are people who truly view themselves as the victim when they are the villain.
Truly, imagining a well-composed woman in a cardigan eloquently clapping back to a toxic person's letter is the chef's kiss of advice column drama.
The subreddit Murdered By Words is a veritable treasure trove of delusional people getting a dose a reality, and one entry in particular speaks for itself.
Basically, a woman wrote Ask Amy to complain about her sister, but revealed herself to be a judgmental cold-hearted piece of work in the process. Amy spared no judgment, and immediately laid out just how awful the woman is.
The TL:DR version of the letter is this: the horrible woman plans a weekly trip with her other sisters and family members and excludes one sister. The excluded sister is divorced working mom, who apparently only "sporadically attends (church) services" which makes her not fit in with the religious crew.
Understandably, the excluded sister's feelings have been hurt by this overt rejection. When the sister ended up breaking down into tears and telling the horrible woman about her hurt feelings, the woman responded by having her husband CALL THE COPS. Because, apparently, this completely normal expression of valid emotions was "bothering the children?!"
Needless to say, they aren't on good terms now and the rejected sister now tells people the horrible woman is, well, horrible.
Ask Amy's response was delicious, truly, her first sentence sums it up.
"First, let's establish I agree with your sister: You're a horrible person."
People on Reddit were fully in the corner of the rejected sister, and were relieved to see Amy spell it out.
DellowYove was unpleasantly surprised by how awful this woman was.
"It's remarkable to me that people like this exist. Like fine, don't invite someone to a thing you don't think they'd enjoy. That's understandable. But when then confront you and say they'd like to join you justify your actions by shaming them? tl;dr fucking hell."
PhromDaPharcyde pointed out the hypocrisy of clinging to religion without empathy.
"There are a lot of people who hold the belief that as long as you accept Jesus Christ is your lord and saviour you're set. You don't have to be a 'good person,' just believe in Jesus and they'll let you into heaven."
jimbelushiapplesauce doubled down on just how hypocritical it is turn up your nose at a single mom for needing to work, instead of go to church.
"And she can't even find time to go to church like we do! what a shit person. people who don't go to church like us are just bad people who don't deserve to be around good people like us. god, it feels so good being a good person. i'm glad i'm not a bad person like she is. i hope she sees the light of god soon because i am so worried about her ways."
Truly though, Amy's shutdown of this woman was a beautiful, beautiful blessing.