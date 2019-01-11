Horrible woman writes 'Ask Amy' for advice about her sister, gets murdered by words.

Reading advice columns is a personal addiction of mine. There is a deep and (possibly sadistic) connected to witness a stranger's problems urgently laid out in letter form.

When I relate to their issues, I feel like I'm getting a dose of free advice without doing any work, and when their problems are completely foreign - I feel like I'm learning intimate truths about the world at large.

But honestly, my favorite letters don't fall into those two categories (at least not precisely). The most entertaining letters come from people who are completely deluded about themselves.

Sure, we're all deluded in some areas, to certain degrees, but these are people who truly view themselves as the victim when they are the villain.

Truly, imagining a well-composed woman in a cardigan eloquently clapping back to a toxic person's letter is the chef's kiss of advice column drama.