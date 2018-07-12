14 horrible hotels to make you feel better about not leaving your house this summer.

Do you feel a bit of summer FOMO?! Have you been sitting inside the office all summer feeling a sense of longing for the luxurious world of travel and vacations so often posted on Instagram?! Well, take comfort, you're in good company.
Since I know there are many of us who have neither had the finances or the time to travel this summer, I figured now is a great time to remember that traveling isn't always what it's chalked up to be. This goes even more so if you're lodging on a budget.
Much like people, there are far too many hotels that know how to present themselves as shiny and luxurious on Instagram when in reality they are a nightmare of sorts.
So, buckle up for some sweet schadenfreude as we purvey 14 hotels so bad you'll be glad you didn't go on vacation.
1. This hotel with an ominous note left in the room.
2. This hotel's avant-garde television placement.
3. This hotel that doesn't tell you where room 326 is.
4. This hotel's scrambled elevator buttons.
5. This hotel that tricks you into drinking $4 water.
6. This hotel that charges you for opening the mini fridge.
7. This hotel's nightmare of a password.
8. This hotel's doorstop that will inevitably impale you.
9. This hotel's crooked water faucet.
10. This hotel's dying showerhead.
11. This hotel that keeps toilet paper a solid waddle away from the toilet.
12. This hotel's wifi that traps you in newsletter hell.
13. This hotel's gym that sends mixed signals.
14. This hotel that charges over $20 for two sodas.