‘He stole a hot dog truck’ and 19 other ways people quickly ruined their own lives.

There are endless ways to ruin your life. The road is long and broad, and brimming with grim opportunities, and while in most cases calling an experience "ruining your life" is a cynical way to frame circumstances that can be corrected (on some level), there are situations where it truly applies.

There are plenty of people who launch themselves headfirst onto a gradual path of destruction, I would venture to say most of us veer onto destructive paths during different phases of our lives. But the most intense examples of "ruining your life" often involve one specific moment of horror, where the match turns to flame and the flame turns into a forest fire.

In a recent Reddit thread people shared the fastest ways they've seen people ruin their lives, and it might inspire you to write a comprehensive "what not to do" list.

1. Altatori knew a guy who "panic murdered" someone.