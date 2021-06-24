HR specialist shares 5 questions everyone should ask an employer at a job interview.

Job interviews can be nerve-wracking, and as we prepare answers to pressing questions from potential employers, it's all too easy to forget to ask them our own questions.

In a viral TikTok, the HR specialist TaniraRacqURwrld said it's common for interviewees to get so nervous they shy away from asking potential employers important questions. But that it's important to push through nerves and be assertive.

In her video, she shared five questions people should be asking employers at a job interview in order to get to know the company better, and see if it's a fit.