Hugh Jackman broke his 'truce' with Ryan Reynolds by savagely trolling his gin company.

If you follow the frenemyship of Wolverine and Deadpool as closely as much of the internet does, then you may remember that just a week ago Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman called a truce to their endless trolling.
In the "truce" post, which many of us felt was a trap, the actors promised they would make ads for each other's companies in order to kick off a new era of peace. This meant that Reynolds would make an ad for Laughing Man Coffee, and Jackman would make an ad for Aviation Gin.
Well, now, just a week later the friends made a video unveiling their ads for each other and it predictably seems like it'll usher in even more shenanigans from the pair.
As you can see in the video, Reynolds made a complimentary pun-filled ode to the ethics of Jackman's coffee company. In contrast, Jackman called Reynolds an expletive before complimenting his gin and letting it pour out onto the ground.
This exchange only intensified the desire for a movie collaboration between the actors. And of course, confirmed that all of us with suspicions towards their "truce" were correct.
It appears that the truce was all a ruse, and constant trolling is the only way these two men can maintain the strength of their connection.