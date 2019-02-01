Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman made a 'truce' and now they're trolling the rest of us.

If you've been around the internet, particularly Twitter, for any reasonable amount of time, then it's likely you already know how much Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman love trolling each other.

Up until now, no event or special day has been sacred, Reynolds has trolled both Jackman's bithday and his anniversary post to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness. In the spirit of revenge, Jackman teamed up with Jake Gyllenhaal to troll Reynolds at Christmas time, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Well now, after their long standing playful rivalry, both of them have declared a truce on Twitter. Except there is a pretty big catch.

Official truce with @realhughjackman! As a gesture of goodwill, I’m gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/M91iBBydO7 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 31, 2019

Both actors posted a photo of them together claiming a "truce," but they also shared they'll be making ads for each other's respective companies as part of said truce. This means Jackman will be creating an Aviation Gin ad, and Reynolds will be pumping out a Laughing Man Coffee ad.