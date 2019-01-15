Hulu's Fyre Festival documentary burns its Netflix competitor to a crisp.

The streaming services are at war, and audiences are winning.

On Monday, scrappy youngin Hulu scooped the Mother of all Streamers, Netflix, with its own documentary about the ill-fated Fyre Festival, a few days before Netflix is scheduled to release its own.

It's not personal: it's business.

Hulu surprise dropping its Fyre Fest documentary today, mere days before Netflix was set to drop its own, is the level of aggressive pettiness I'm here for pic.twitter.com/hROF7C6HqV — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) January 14, 2019

The move immediately inspired memes, having Hulu's Fyre Fraud trending before anyone even pressed play.

guess u could say hulu dropping its fyre festival documentary just before netflix is slated to drop its own is just two streaming services fighting fyre with fyre — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) January 14, 2019

People were trapped on an island with cheese sandwiches after being promised a fantasy getaway with models, and the fraudsters behind Fyre spent their time deleting questions on social media rather than organizing the festival itself.

Hulu's Fyre Fraud acknowledges the existence of a rival documentary, and points out that the competition also has a serious conflict of interest.