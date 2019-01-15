Hulu's Fyre Festival documentary burns its Netflix competitor to a crisp.

The streaming services are at war, and audiences are winning.
On Monday, scrappy youngin Hulu scooped the Mother of all Streamers, Netflix, with its own documentary about the ill-fated Fyre Festival, a few days before Netflix is scheduled to release its own.
It's not personal: it's business.
The move immediately inspired memes, having Hulu's Fyre Fraud trending before anyone even pressed play.
People were trapped on an island with cheese sandwiches after being promised a fantasy getaway with models, and the fraudsters behind Fyre spent their time deleting questions on social media rather than organizing the festival itself.
Hulu's Fyre Fraud acknowledges the existence of a rival documentary, and points out that the competition also has a serious conflict of interest.
The Netflix documentary, FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, is produced by some of the party planners.
Jerry Media, the Instagram meme account that inexplicably turned into a social media empire, promoted the festival, and were therefore active participants in the fiasco. They're also producers on the Netflix doc, which calls Fyre's impartiality into question.
People are impressed with Hulu calling Netflix out.
So the Netflix documentary might also be an aggressive PR campaign for Jerry and Vice to coverup their own involvement in the festival from hell that could have gotten people killed—but yeah, I'll probably watch it anyway. But I will do so KNOWING that it is part of an aggressive PR campaign!