Be careful what you wish for, especially when it comes to the evolution of your gorgeous face. The popular 34-year-old plastic surgery lover and 'Human Ken doll' Rodrigo Alves was apprehended by TSA in Dubai when the facial recognition services were unable to match his face with his ID. While I'd be hard pressed to find anyone who day dreams about spending a day in customs confirming their own identity, it does serve as confirmation that Alves has succeeded in reinventing himself.

Thank you very much Milan for such a warm welcoming! #milan #milano #italy #italia #rodrigoalves A post shared by Rodrigo Alves (@rodrigoalvesuk) on Sep 20, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Despite the inconvenience, Alves told Daily Mail that he was treated well during the process, and well, this isn't his first rodeo. If having his identity questioned during travels was a violently bucking horse, he would be the alpha cowboy at the rodeo. Just trying to really lean into the rodeo theme.

He was en route to attend the launch of a brand new luxury hotel when he was apprehended, so this was like the opposite of pre-gaming.

During his three hour interim in customs, Alves said he was able to at least chill. In fact, his description of the process is vastly different than the assumed dark grey interrogation room I imagine when hearing about TSA hold-ups.

"I was set down at a very comfy chair and sipping a lovely Arabic Tea just waiting for then to finish their job. Once it was done I as called and the officer gave me British passport back with a silver stamp on it asking me to go to desk number one, where I was then let into the country," Alves told Daily Mail.

Amidst his globetrotting, Alves has recently revealed that he may want to transition from 'Human Ken doll' to 'Human Barbie doll' in coming years.

"I am very happy to be a man for now but I don't want to an old saggy man. I will do what Caitlyn Jenner did. When I reach my late 50s, I would rather be a sexy old lady then a saggy old man," Alves told Daily Mail.

I didn't see that coming !! 🙄🙄🙄🙄 #paparazzi #milanfashionweek #milano A post shared by Rodrigo Alves (@rodrigoalvesuk) on Sep 20, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Honestly, if anyone can pull off being BOTH Ken and Barbie, it's Alves. He's got the strut and lifestyle on lock.

