7 hunters share stories about crazy sh*t they saw that made them never want to return to the woods.

The woods can be a beautiful and peaceful place, but they can also be scary as fuck. As we all know from The Blair Witch Project, being stuck in the woods during a freaky situation is...not ideal. It's easy to get lost in there and it's likely that if you are trouble, no one will hear your screams. I'm getting the chills just thinking about it.

With this in mind, people who spend a lot of time in the woods are likely to run in to some scary stuff at some point. And you know who spends a lot of time in the forest? Hunters.

A reddit thread asked hunters what things they had seen in the woods that made them never want to go back in, and they delivered. Check out these seven and see if you ever dare to make a trek through the forest afterwards.

1. ms461 encountered some True Detective style shit.