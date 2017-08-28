Advertising

If you've been keeping up with the news for the last few days, you're probably aware that parts of Texas and Louisiana are in the midst of dealing with disastrous amounts of rainfall and flooding from Hurricane Harvey. While it's certainly a scary time, a little hurricane isn't going to stop this Texas resident from dancing in the rain.

On Sunday, Twitter user Deandre Wilson posted a video of himself outside dancing in the middle of the storm.

WTF IS A HURRICANE ? 😂😂😂‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/jYbYxQLhs6 — Deandre Wilson🏀 (@drehoops10_) August 27, 2017

Deandre's video really got a lot of attention after his cousin posted it on his own Twitter account. It quickly went viral.

Somebody get my cousin ,he think he in "Stomp the yard"😂💀🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cztE0Zo0TW — Bray® (@brasjion_) August 27, 2017

People were grateful to have a moment of levity in an otherwise scary situation.

A light moment in a time of crisis. Bless you — Angelin Sydney (@Angelin_Sydney) August 28, 2017

Us: Houston is in a state of emergency

Houston: https://t.co/OMacgh9Rr5 — la loba (@vickto_willy) August 28, 2017

Shout Out to him seeing the light through all the rain ☔️ — 👻WhoIsSwaggDaddy (@MacSpiff) August 28, 2017

It even inspired other people to get outside and dance in the rain.

TELL YO COUSIN ITS ON!!!!! DOUBLE OR NOTHING!! pic.twitter.com/qiYaTG57Lv — POOTIE TANG (@hughes_colton) August 27, 2017

And so the Hurricane Harvey dance-off was born. Stay safe out there, everyone.

