If you've been keeping up with the news for the last few days, you're probably aware that parts of Texas and Louisiana are in the midst of dealing with disastrous amounts of rainfall and flooding from Hurricane Harvey. While it's certainly a scary time, a little hurricane isn't going to stop this Texas resident from dancing in the rain.
On Sunday, Twitter user Deandre Wilson posted a video of himself outside dancing in the middle of the storm.
Deandre's video really got a lot of attention after his cousin posted it on his own Twitter account. It quickly went viral.
People were grateful to have a moment of levity in an otherwise scary situation.
It even inspired other people to get outside and dance in the rain.
And so the Hurricane Harvey dance-off was born. Stay safe out there, everyone.