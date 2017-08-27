Advertising

18 senior citizens have been rescued out of La Vita Bella assisted living facility in Dickinson, Texas, thanks to a viral tweet.

On Sunday morning, Timothy McIntosh tweeted a photo of the senior citizens stranded in waist-high water, many of whom were in wheelchairs. His mother-in-law, who owns the facility, sent him the photo. McIntosh posted it on Twitter with the cry for help: "Need help asap emergency services please RETWEET."

Need help asap emergency services please RETWEET pic.twitter.com/LesxeaIHNm — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017

According to The Galveston County Daily News, David Popoff, the Dickinson emergency management coordinator, has confirmed that all 18 people have been rescued. “We were air-lifting grandmothers and grandfathers,” Popoff said.

Thanks to all the true believers that re-tweeted and got the news organizations involved. It pushed La Vita Bella to #1 on the priority list — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017

There are plenty of ways to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey from afar. Aside from sharing cries for help far and wide, you can help by donating to the Red Cross online or by texting HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Thank you to all the first responders and people helping each other out. That's what we do as Americans. Here's one way you can help now. https://t.co/iGfE8rAoAu — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 27, 2017

