Husband asks if he's wrong to refuse to clean the shower 'because he's a lawyer.'

Regardless of how much money you make, none of us can escape the bores of figuring out what to do about the never-ending list of household chores...

Whether you decide to hire someone else to scrub your entire house twice a week so that you never have to think about how a vaccum works, if you do it all yourself, or if you draft an elaborate homemade chore wheel for the whole family, we all have to find a way to keep our homes clean. Going from only worrying about cleaning up after yourself to moving in with a partner and judging the questionable way they organize their dirty clothing or the timeframe that they do the dishes can be an awkward adjustment. If one person in a household feels like they're doing an unfair amount of work to maintain a clean home, it's important to address the issues before resentments bubble over into a midnight moldy shower meltdown.

So, when a confused husband decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about why he refuses to waste his precious lawyer-time scrubbing his own shower, people were quick to deem a verdict.