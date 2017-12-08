This husband's attempt to help in the kitchen has horrified women all over the world.

Usually, it's the thought that counts. But there are times when the thought doesn't transcend the reality. And that is precisely the case for one husband who tried to help out his wife in the kitchen and made a hilariously cringe-inducing mistake.
The mother of two, and Breastmilk Jewellery designer Cindy Hobbs has a full plate balancing her business and family life, so her husband has stepped up to help out more around the house. Sounds good so far, right?! Well, yes, technically, but things went awry the other night.
It all started when Cindy found her menstrual cup in a bag of rice.
If you don't know what a menstrual or diva cup is -- it's a cup women use instead of a tampon. You can imagine/Google/infer the details of the function.
According to Buzzfeed News, Cindy's toddler managed to get ahold of the menstrual cup and it was placed near the sink earlier.
Her husband innocently saw the cup, and not knowing what it was, used it to measure a batch of rice.
Naturally, Cindy was terrified to imagine her diva cup going anywhere near food. Her husband still didn't realize what he'd done, so she had to spell it out for him.
This is a recipe for infections all around.
"I was horrified when he admitted that he had used it in the rice but the cup was clean, the rice was boiled, so no harm done," Cindy told Buzzfeed News. She went on to say her husband was a good sport and "saw the funny side of it after he realized what he had used."
Once the initial shock wore off, Cindy shared pictures and the whole interaction on her Breastmilk Jewellery Facebook page.
Women from across the world chimed in with comments expressing shock, awe, horror, and laughter.
There are all appropriate feelings.
It's safe to say that from here on out, Cindy's diva cup and rice will not meet again.