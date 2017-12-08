This husband's attempt to help in the kitchen has horrified women all over the world.

Usually, it's the thought that counts. But there are times when the thought doesn't transcend the reality. And that is precisely the case for one husband who tried to help out his wife in the kitchen and made a hilariously cringe-inducing mistake.

The mother of two, and Breastmilk Jewellery designer Cindy Hobbs has a full plate balancing her business and family life, so her husband has stepped up to help out more around the house. Sounds good so far, right?! Well, yes, technically, but things went awry the other night.

It all started when Cindy found her menstrual cup in a bag of rice.

If you don't know what a menstrual or diva cup is -- it's a cup women use instead of a tampon. You can imagine/Google/infer the details of the function.

According to Buzzfeed News, Cindy's toddler managed to get ahold of the menstrual cup and it was placed near the sink earlier.

Her husband innocently saw the cup, and not knowing what it was, used it to measure a batch of rice.