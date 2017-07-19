Advertising

A mall in China has solved the purportedly ongoing problem of poor, put-upon, "disgruntled" husbands being dragged to the mall and forced to go shopping against their will. A problem which, up until now, I think we were all pretty sure was only an issue for stand-up comics in the late 1980s.



Introducing HUSBAND STORAGE PODS! Yes, the Global Harbour mall in Shanghai has introduced several glass boxes for ladies to put their husbands in while they shop. Glass boxes with video game consuls that let them play retro video games from the 1990s.

The reaction, so far, has been mixed.



Via BBC:

A few men that tried out the pods told The Paper that they thought they were a novel idea. Mr Yang said he thinks the pods are "Really great. I've just played Tekken 3 and felt like I was back at school!" Another man, Mr Wu, agreed, but said that that he thought there were areas for improvement. "There's no ventilation or air conditioning, I sat playing for five minutes and was drenched in sweat.

Oh my, does that ever sound appealing. I'm just gonna leave this here.

My question is -- why are they even bothering to come to the mall in the first place, if they would rather be sitting and playing video games? There's not one store they want to go to? People have cell phones now. He could hang out in 'Dudes 'Я' Us' or an actual arcade or fall asleep in the massage chair at The Sharper Image and then just call when they are done? Or like, a bar? Or, again, they could just stay home or do another thing.



Also, why is anyone married to a dude who can't suck it up and deal with you going shopping without needing to be locked away in a video game chamber? That seems weird.



But, you know, ladies be shopping, I guess? According one person interviewed by The Paper, the Chinese site that first broke the story, this is an innovative way to "give these men an incentive to go shopping, and to pick up the bill" for what their wives buy, which, frankly, just does not feel right.

I don't see this going over too well here, unless your husband is Mike Pence and you are not allowed to do stuff separately, but I could be wrong.

