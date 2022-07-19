Someecards Logo
Husband asks if he's wrong to tell wife that his job is more important than hers.

Sally Ann Hall
Jul 19, 2022 | 8:58 PM
Two incomes may be better than one, but not all incomes are created equal...

When a married couple had a dispute about who's work was a priority, things got heated fast. The primary breadwinner took to Reddit's Am I the As*hole forum to ask if he acted like a jerk in that situation. But then the story got more complicated... and Redditors were all too eager to point out that these "little things" might be indicative of something larger.

"AITA for telling my wife my job has to come before hers?"​​​​​​​

Background: Me (35m), my wife (34f), and our two kids (3 and 5) live in a VHCOL (very high cost of living) city. I made about 5x as much as my wife, so we do pretty well. If my income were the same as my wife's, we would not be able to afford to live in our city.

