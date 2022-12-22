Husband 'upstages' wife at holiday cookie baking tradition. She calls him an 'a**hole.'

Holiday traditions can be incredibly relaxing and fun.

But they can also become competitive and emotionally loaded.

It all depends on whose involved and what relationship dynamics are on the line.

Something as seemingly innocent as cookies can turn into a full-blown fight if all the parties involved don't feel heard or understood.

To this very point, in a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for "upstaging" his wife in their Christmas baking tradition.

He wrote:

AITA: For "upstaging" my wife in our Christmas cookie baking tradition?

My (25m) wife (23f) and I have had a tradition every Christmas where we would bake Christmas cookies and frost them with our friends. We'd then give the cookies out to friends and family and helpers.