25 husbands or boyfriends who need to be dumped yesterday

On average, when a friend asks me if they should dump their husband, boyfriend, hook-up buddy, guy at the grocery store, regular bus driver, or anyone else in their life I say: "Yes, dump him last week please. For the love of god, dump him."

This possibly explains why my friends don't ask me for romantic advice anymore, but that is neither here nor there

Huge digression aside, the disgusting nature of attraction usually includes an ability to not only tolerate but CELEBRATE the most obnoxious traits of our partners. Who among us has NOT been held captive in a conversation where our friend coos and says "it's just soo funny how he turns everything into a song!"

In that moment, all you want to do is scream: "It's not funny, you guys just have lots of sex right now!"