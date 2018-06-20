25 husbands or boyfriends who need to be dumped yesterday

25 husbands or boyfriends who need to be dumped yesterday
Bronwyn Isaac
Jun 20, 2018@10:54 PM
Advertising

On average, when a friend asks me if they should dump their husband, boyfriend, hook-up buddy, guy at the grocery store, regular bus driver, or anyone else in their life I say: "Yes, dump him last week please. For the love of god, dump him."

This possibly explains why my friends don't ask me for romantic advice anymore, but that is neither here nor there

Huge digression aside, the disgusting nature of attraction usually includes an ability to not only tolerate but CELEBRATE the most obnoxious traits of our partners. Who among us has NOT been held captive in a conversation where our friend coos and says "it's just soo funny how he turns everything into a song!"

In that moment, all you want to do is scream: "It's not funny, you guys just have lots of sex right now!"

Advertising

Anyways, lots of ladies bless the rest of the internet with tales of their partners doing funny, extra, annoying shit, and we eat it up with a plastic spoon.

For the most part, it's cute and light and provides a refreshing break from the bleak existentialism of the newscycle.

Advertising

Nonetheless, I am an emotional dark abyss and think these 25 ridiculous boyfriends and husbands should have been dumped yesterday. FIGHT ME.

1. This boyfriend who doesn't know shit about Kit Kats.

2. This husband who took a selfie during labor.

Advertising
25 husbands or boyfriends who need to be dumped yesterday
She requested their facial expressions after their daughter's birth.
Reddit

3. This boyfriend who still doesn't understand menstrual cycles.

25 husbands or boyfriends who need to be dumped yesterday
To be fair, he's never had one.
Twitter

4. This husband who traumatized his wife via nanny cam.

25 husbands or boyfriends who need to be dumped yesterday
This one is pretty impressive.
Reddit
Advertising

"I got bored and turned on the motion detection on our nanny cam and set it to email my wife while she's at work. Then I dressed up in an old Halloween mask and set my plan into motion. My ear is still bleeding from her phone call. But yet I can't wait to buy more masks," he wrote on Reddit.

5. This husband who hoards cups at the top of the stairs.

25 husbands or boyfriends who need to be dumped yesterday
How is this even a thing?!
Reddit
Advertising

6. This husband who get petty when unpacking the toilet paper.

GOODBYE SATAN.

7. This 6'2 husband who hung a mirror for his 5'1 girlfriend.

25 husbands or boyfriends who need to be dumped yesterday
NOPE.
Imgur

8. This boyfriend who got into sharpening his girlfriend's lipstick.

Advertising
25 husbands or boyfriends who need to be dumped yesterday
This feels like an Amelia Bedelia throwback.
Imgur

9. This boyfriend who made his drunk girlfriend into a meme.

10. This boyfriend who roasted his girlfriend in HD.

Advertising

11. This husband who got literal with his wife's instructions.

12. This boyfriend's use of the new label-maker.

25 husbands or boyfriends who need to be dumped yesterday
Sometimes simple is the only way to go.
Reddit

13. This boyfriend who trolled his girlfriend's indecisiveness.

Advertising

14. This boyfriend with his caption game.

15. This boyfriend who called his girlfriend "swine."

16. This boyfriend who obviously isn't ready.

Advertising

17. This boyfriend who used books to roast his girlfriend.

18. This husband and his horrifying screensaver.

19. This husband's traumatic blanket choice.

25 husbands or boyfriends who need to be dumped yesterday
THAT WHOLE FACE.
Reddit
Advertising

20. This thirsty husband.

25 husbands or boyfriends who need to be dumped yesterday
He really laid it all out.
Reddit

21. This husband's lazy laundry method.

25 husbands or boyfriends who need to be dumped yesterday
REALLY DUDE?!
Reddit

22. This husband and his drunk cooking skills.

25 husbands or boyfriends who need to be dumped yesterday
This one is cute though, he can stay.
Reddit
Advertising

23. This husband's edited wedding RSVP.

24. This husband and his sense of romance.

25. This husband and his choice of bathroom decorations.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc