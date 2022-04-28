Woman asks if she was wrong to tell home nurse she can't control who visits house.

Home is where the heart is. It's also where other people need to be sometimes, especially if you're in need of in home healthcare services.

But can healthcare workers overstep their bounds in your space? In a sticky situation, this Reddit user turned to a forum for the answer to her burning question...

AITA (am I the as*hole) telling my husband's nurse that she doesn't get to dictate who's/isn't allowed in my home?

My husband, M36, has been in the hospital for weeks. He just got discharged but he needs homecare (we got him a nurse) to be able to monitor his medical devices. His nurse comes over to handle stuff like catheter and cannula insertions and medication intake.